SpaceX satellite launch illuminates Charlotte sky

CHARLOTTE — Did you see that bright light streak across the sky Tuesday morning?

It’s not a meteor, and it’s not extraterrestrial. It’s SpaceX.

The company launched its 1,000th Starlink of the year into low Earth orbit around 5:30 a.m. from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

This is SpaceX’s 37th Starlink mission of 2026. After deployment, the company will have sent out 1,002 satellites into orbit this year.

Channel 9 viewers sent in pictures and video of the spectacle from across the Charlotte area.

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