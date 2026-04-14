Local

Hundreds without power after south Charlotte crash

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Sharon Lane Closure
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — An overnight crash involving utility poles shut down Sharon Lane just off Sharon Road Tuesday.

Click here for live traffic maps and alternate routes >>>

According to Duke Energy, over 300 customers are without power after three utility poles were struck in a crash.

Crews are on scene repairing the damage. The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read