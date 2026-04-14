Hundreds without power after south Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — An overnight crash involving utility poles shut down Sharon Lane just off Sharon Road Tuesday.

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According to Duke Energy, over 300 customers are without power after three utility poles were struck in a crash.

UPDATE: @DukeEnergy says 3 poles were struck closing Sharon Ln. between Sharon Rd. and Foxcroft Rd. for repairs. It could be later this afternoon (3:30 PM) before all lanes are open and all lights are back on. #clt #cltraffic #clttraffic pic.twitter.com/m0ZEVRw3Az — Traffic Team 9 (@TrafficTeam9) April 14, 2026

Crews are on scene repairing the damage. The estimated time of restoration is 3:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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