CMPD looks for person of interest tied to deadly shooting of teen employee

CHARLOTTE — Police are searching for a person of interest tied to the deadly shooting of a restaurant employee last month.

Fate Brannon, a 17-year-old employee, was killed on March 29 at a Jack in the Box in northwest Charlotte. Brannon was inside the restaurant waiting for someone to pick him up after work when two masked men shot him, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police have already charged 28-year-old Marcus Dahn with first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, CMPD shared photos of a person of interest they’re looking for in connection with the case.

Anyone with information can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. You can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

