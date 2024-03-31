Teen identified as victim of northwest Charlotte restaurant shooting

CHARLOTTE — An arrest has been made by Charlotte-Eckleburg Police in the shooting death of a 17-year-old employee at a Jack in the Box on N. Hoskins Road near Brookshire Boulevard.

Marcus Dahn, 28, was located and arrested by police for an unrelated arrest warrant, police said on Sunday. He was charged with first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and other charges.

Fate Brannon, 17, was identified by police as the victim.

CMPD said at about 2:45 p.m. on Friday that its homicide unit was called to N. Hoskins Road near Brookshire Boulevard.

CMPD added that investigators are looking for two people in connection with the shooting. Both of the suspects were said to be wearing masks, according to CMPD.

Channel 9 is working to learn more.

(WATCH BELOW: Anti-violence group gathers after spike in violence across city)

Anti-violence group gathers after spike in violence across city

©2024 Cox Media Group