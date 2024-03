CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested another person suspected in street takeovers.

Jakorie Wise was charged with felony flee and elude and hit-and-run for a stunt last month.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this article included the arrest of another person. This article has been updated after the charges were dropped and expunged against that person.

VIDEO: Police crackdown on street takeovers in Charlotte

Police crackdown on street takeovers in Charlotte

©2023 Cox Media Group