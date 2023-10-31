13 citations issued in connection with street racing over weekend

CHARLOTTE — At least 13 people received citations over the weekend after blocking roadways in a street takeover.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said people were driving recklessly on multiple streets across the city.

CMPD said they issued tickets and towed cars over the weekend, with most of the people not from the area.

Several videos were posted online of the takeover. Channel 9 obtained video of cars spinning around the intersection of Remount Road and West Boulevard.

Doordash driver Digna Lugo passed the lingering tire marks on Monday.

“They could hurt themselves, but they could also hurt a bystander and it’s a shame,” Lugo said.

Channel 9 also spoke to Ronnie Hill who sees the takeovers in Uptown.

“I see it all the time uptown,” he said “Cutting donuts right there on the Square.”

CMPD reported they towed 94 cars, seized 17 guns, issued 135 citations in connection with the street takeovers since February.

“It’s crazy. Why don’t you go to the drag strip and do that? Because you can kill somebody,” Hill said.

CMPD says it will target takeovers until racing groups stop.

Governor Roy Cooper recently signed a bill earlier this year that would make street takeovers illegal in North Carolina and create stiff penalties. It will take effect on Dec. 1st.

