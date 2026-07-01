CMPD: Man arrested in SC for fatal east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in east Charlotte earlier last month.

On June 14, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a home on Hickory Grove Road after receiving reports of a breaking-and-entering incident.

At the scene, they found 30-year-old Samuel Lomax Jr. outside near the back of the home.

He was eventually pronounced deceased due to gunshot wounds, according to reports.

On July 1, CMPD announced they had identified 23-year-old Ishmail Emmanul Ezell as a suspect in this case.

Ezell was arrested in Greeneville, South Carolina, and charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary, kidnapping, conspiracy, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He will be extradited to Mecklenburg County in the coming weeks.

CMPD said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477.

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