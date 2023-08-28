CMPD: Murder suspect charged for deadly shooting months prior

CHARLOTTE — Police in Charlotte say a man who was already in custody for a murder charge earlier this year is now facing a new charge for a separate killing that happened last August.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday, detectives charged Jorge David Flores-Palma with murder after the death of Keventz Sidney-Nesta Harris.

Harris, 25, was found shot behind an apartment complex on Cherrycrest Lane. Police told Channel 9 at the time in August 2022 that they didn’t have more information and that detectives were looking for a suspect.

On Monday, Flores-Palma was charged with Harris’ alleged murder. Police didn’t provide any more details about what led to the shooting or what led to detectives making the connection.

Flores-Palma has been in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center since April on multiple charges from a separate incident, including murder and several counts of attempted murder. Channel 9 has asked the department for more information on those charges.

Channel 9 reported that the separate incident happened on March 26. That was also a shooting at an apartment complex on Cherrycrest Lane. One victim, Isayah Malik Styall, was killed. A second victim was hospitalized after being shot.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been training for active survival in the event of a school shooting)

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has been training for active survival in the event of a school shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group