CMPD: Man dies after head-on crash in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man had died following a crash in east Charlotte over the weekend, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a collision on the 8500 block of Lawyers Road.

At the scene, officers discovered a damaged Honda SUV and its injured driver, 53-year-old Todd Alan Bradley. Bradley was then taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

They also found a damaged Ford pickup truck occupied by two other people. Both declined medical treatment.

An initial investigation indicates that Bradley was traveling on Lawyers Road when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck the front of the Ford pickup truck head-on.

However, speed or impairment is not suspected for either driver in this case, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

