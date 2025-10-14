1 seriously hurt in southwest Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Barbour Way around 6:30 a.m.

At the scene, a car could be seen overturned in a ditch on the side of the road. The doors appeared to have been cut off of the vehicle.

MEDIC confirmed the patient suffered serious injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

