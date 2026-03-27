CMPD: Man shot multiple times outside Albemarle Road nightspot; suspects fled in red Mustang

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded just after 2 a.m. on March 22 to a shooting with injury outside El Paisano on Albemarle Road.

Officers found Luis Guitierrez Mora lying on the ground between a red Nissan Versa and a gray Honda Accord with a gunshot wound to the head. Medic transported him to Novant Presbyterian with life‑threatening injuries.

Witnesses told officers that a fight broke out in the parking lot involving several people.

A security guard, David Fusto, said he broke up the fight and escorted Luis and his friends to their truck, but the group they had been fighting followed them, threw bottles, and tried to get into the vehicle.

Another altercation erupted, and witnesses said one man ran to a vehicle, grabbed a black handgun, and opened fire. Luis collapsed after being shot multiple times.

Detectives later learned Luis had no brain activity and suffered multiple gunshot wounds, including to the head, both armpits, his lower back, and possibly his thigh.

Crime Scene Search located three 9mm shell casings near the Honda Accord and evidence of a vehicle struck by bottles or objects.

CMPD ABC detectives collected surveillance video showing two suspects, both Hispanic males, between 25 and 35 years old, arriving in a red 2006 Ford Mustang with a black front end.

The footage shows one suspect retrieving a gun from the Mustang, approaching Luis, firing toward him, and then shooting him again at point‑blank range before fleeing with another suspect.

Officers canvassed the area and found the suspect Mustang parked at 5901 Farm Pond Lane, displaying a fictitious tag.

The car had distinctive black fenders and hood markings. Detectives seized the vehicle and recovered fingerprints, DNA, AutoZone receipts, and a spent 9mm casing inside the center console.

The investigation remains active as detectives work to identify and locate the two suspects captured on video.

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