CMPD offers free active shooter response training to public

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is offering a free in-person active shooter response training Wednesday.

The two-hour safety event is designed to help residents understand what to do in the event of a violent incident.

The session gives the public life-saving strategies for responding to an active shooter, insight from CMPD officers and guidance on recognizing warning signs and making quick decisions.

The training will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy on Shopton Road.

Police say participants will leave the training with insight from prior events and knowledge of the evolution of law enforcement response, workplace violence and human response to stress. You’ll also learn basic first aid, steps to take if encountered with an active shooting and how to react when officers arrive.

Learn more and reserve your spot here.

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