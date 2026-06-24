‘Sun Drop Murders’ suspect to appear in court for Concord double shooting case

CHARLOTTE — The suspect in a nearly two-decade old cold case, known as the “Sun Drop Murders,” is expected in court Wednesday in Washington.
Police arrested 43-year-old Johnny Talbert in Washington on May 21. He’s accused of shooting and killing 59-year-old Donna Barnhardt and 44-year-old Darrell Noles at the Sun Drop Bottling Company in Concord in 2008.
RECENT COVERAGE:
- Suspect arrested 18 years after double shooting at Sun Drop bottling plant
- ‘It hurt’: Friend remembers man killed at Sun Drop Bottling Company in 2008
An extradition hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Pacific time.
Check back with wsoctv.com for new developments from the hearing.
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