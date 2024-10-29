CMPD officer arrested, charged with harassment

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested and charged with harassment, the department announced Tuesday.

A warrant was issued in Rock Hill against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Officer Dylan Lineberger for first-degree harassment.

Lineberger, who wasn’t on duty, was arrested in Lincolnton after a traffic stop by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Lineberger is awaiting extradition to South Carolina. The Rock Hill Police Department is leading the investigation.

“I am tremendously disappointed to learn of the arrest of Officer Lineberger. Any time an officer is arrested, it shakes the public’s confidence in law enforcement and erodes trust in policing,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings. “We work daily to improve relationships with the community and will continue to do so. We have high expectations for our men and women in uniform, but when our officers are not at work, we expect them to abide by the same laws they are sworn to uphold.”

No additional details have been made available.

