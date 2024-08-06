CMPD officer arrested, charged with extortion

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested and charged with one count of felony extortion and one count of felony disclosure of private images.

Detectives interviewed Officer Joel Medina on Monday before arresting him and taking him to jail.

The incident occurred outside of work and did not involve the functions of his job, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Medina is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of a parallel internal investigation.

Medina was hired on Feb. 28, 2022, and is assigned to the Eastway Division.

“I am disheartened by the recent arrest of Officer Medina,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings in a news release. “An officer’s arrest is not just a personal failure but a breach of public trust. The trust of our community is paramount, and we will not tolerate any conduct that undermines that trust. I’m proud of the diligent and thorough work by our detectives who investigated this case. Our badge gives us the authority to enforce the law, not immunity from the law. This arrest is a necessary step to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of our department.”

No additional details have been made available.

