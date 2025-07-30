CMPD officer charged with communicating threats

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Jazmin Featherstone has been charged with Communicating Threats following an incident on Tuesday, the police department stated Wednesday in a news release.

The incident involved an assault with a deadly weapon call, where a 911 caller reported being threatened by a female, and a family member of the female allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim.

All parties involved were interviewed by detectives at the Law Enforcement Center, and the victim pursued criminal charges, leading to a criminal summons for Officer Featherstone.

A warrant was also issued for Shawn Marie Rice, 54, for assault by pointing a gun, damage to property, and communicating threats.

CMPD’s Internal Affairs Division is conducting a simultaneous investigation, and Officer Featherstone is currently on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome.

Officer Featherstone was off duty at the time of the incident and has been with the CMPD since October 23, 2023, currently assigned to the Eastway Division.

