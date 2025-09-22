CMPD officer charged with DWI following crash in Montgomery County

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer Matt Wilson has been charged with driving while impaired following a vehicle crash in Montgomery County over the weekend.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Sunday night and determined there was probable cause to charge Officer Wilson with DWI, CMPD said in a statement.

Wilson was off duty at the time of the crash.

“Our department is committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ethical conduct, both in uniform and beyond,” said Chief Jennings of the CMPD. “Any behavior that undermines the integrity of our agency or erodes the trust of the public is unacceptable.”

Officer Wilson, who was hired on May 26, 2020, is currently assigned to the North Division of the CMPD.

Following the charges, he has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

(WATCH BELOW: Parents express frustration over denied entry to West Charlotte homecoming game)

Parents express frustration over denied entry to West Charlotte homecoming game

©2025 Cox Media Group