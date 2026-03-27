CMPD officer faces domestic violence, assault charges

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer faces several charges following a domestic violence call on Thursday.

CMPD announced Friday that they had launched an investigation into a complaint made against Officer Ryan T. Clement about a domestic violence situation.

Police said they responded to a call on Thursday about a domestic violence situation, which had been ongoing over the course of a week.

All who were involved were interviewed, police said, and the information was presented to a magistrate.

A criminal summons was issued against Clement for assault on a female and misdemeanor crime of domestic violence.

Officials said Clement was not on duty when the incident occurred.

CMPD Internal Affairs is also conducting an investigation, police said. Clement has been placed on unpaid administrative leave.

Officials said he has been with CMPD since May 2024 and is currently assigned to the Metro Division.

CMPD Chief Estella Patterson said the department is taking the investigation very seriously.

“While the criminal charge of Officer Clement is deeply concerning, I want to reassure our community that we take this matter very seriously and are committed to handling it with transparency and fairness,” she said. “The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department expects every employee to uphold the highest standards of this profession. This incident does not reflect the service, dedication or integrity of the many men and women who serve our city with honor every day.”

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Accused serial flasher arrested after multiple offenses

Accused serial flasher arrested after multiple offenses

©2026 Cox Media Group