CMPD officer facing extortion charge accused of slashing another officer’s tires

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer already charged with extortion is facing new charges.

Court records say Joel Medina is now accused of slashing the tires of a fellow CMPD officer’s patrol car, as well as those on the officer’s personal car.

Documents say it happened Aug. 18 at the officer’s house, and that a “Ring camera showed Medina’s personal vehicle in front of the home during the time the patrol vehicle’s tire was slashed.”

Less than two weeks before that, Medina posted bond for an extortion charge.

Detectives said back in February of this year, Medina threatened to send sexually explicit videos or photos of a victim to the victim’s family or friends if Medina wasn’t paid $10,000.

Then, warrants say in March, he sent a sexually explicit video of the victim to a friend.

Medina is currently out on bond. He’s been on unpaid administrative leave since the first charge.

