Member of Gastonia Police Department accused of animal cruelty

GASTONIA, N.C. — A member of the Gastonia Police Department has been accused of animal cruelty.

The department announced on Tuesday that Cpl. Vincent Costner had been arrested following an investigation.

That investigation began earlier this year after concerns were brought to the attention of local authorities, according to the department.

“I am deeply disappointed by this situation. We hold our officers to the highest standards of conduct, both on and off duty. No one, especially those who are entrusted with protecting the public, is above the law. We fully support the investigation and will continue to cooperate with our law enforcement partners,” said Gastonia Police Chief Trent Conard.

Costner was hired by the Gastonia Police Department on December 15, 2020.

