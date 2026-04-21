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CMPD officer removed from SRO role after student injured in viral video

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CMPD officer removed from SRO role after student injured in viral video
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The review board for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has suspended Officer Hasun Rogers without pay after determining he used excessive force against a student at West Charlotte High School.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family demands justice for student injured by school resource officer at West Charlotte High School

The incident, captured in a viral video last October, shows the school resource officer slamming a female student to the ground.

She lost consciousness and suffered a seizure, according to reports.

CMPD completed its internal investigation last month following a misconduct complaint from the student’s family.

The department confirms Rogers has returned to duty, but he is no longer serving as a school resource officer.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn how long that suspension lasted.

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