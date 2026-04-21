CMPD officer removed from SRO role after student injured in viral video

CHARLOTTE — The review board for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has suspended Officer Hasun Rogers without pay after determining he used excessive force against a student at West Charlotte High School.

The incident, captured in a viral video last October, shows the school resource officer slamming a female student to the ground.

She lost consciousness and suffered a seizure, according to reports.

CMPD completed its internal investigation last month following a misconduct complaint from the student’s family.

The department confirms Rogers has returned to duty, but he is no longer serving as a school resource officer.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD to learn how long that suspension lasted.

©2026 Cox Media Group