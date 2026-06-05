Tuskegee airman among veterans returning to Normandy for D-Day anniversary

CHARLOTTE — Saturday is the 82nd anniversary of D-Day and Brigadier Gen. Enoch “Woody” Woodhouse, a Tuskegee airman, is among the veterans traveling from the U.S. to Normandy with the Best Defense Foundation.

Former NFL linebacker Donnie Edwards founded the Best Defense Foundation, which honors those who served in past conflicts, returning them to their battlefields.

“I’ve been taking veterans back to the battlefields, sometimes five times in one year, back to Normandy, and back to some of the European bases, but you know, Saipan, Tinian, Guam, Iwo Jima, Hawaii, Germany, Belgium,” Edwards said. “And taking veterans back many, many, many years, and it’s been truly an honor.”

Channel 9 anchor Erica Bryant spoke with Woodhouse about the experience.

“To be greeted by the heads of state of every country, U.S., U.K., Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg, Holland, Belgium, this was awe-inspiring,” Woodhouse said.

At 11 p.m. on Channel 9, learn about the effort to honor the Greatest Generation and how it inspires future leaders.

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