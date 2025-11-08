Family demands justice for student injured by school resource officer at West Charlotte High School

CHARLOTTE — A West Charlotte High School student, Ke’nadi Cathey, reportedly suffered a traumatic brain injury after being slammed to the ground by a CMPD officer acting as a school resource officer late last month.

The incident, which was captured on video, has led to the officer being placed on leave while criminal and internal affairs investigations are being conducted.

Cathey’s family, along with their attorney, held a gathering outside the headquarters of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to demand justice for the 16-year-old, who is experiencing severe health issues as a result of the incident.

“This is the human cost when school discipline turns violent,” said Michael Littlejohn, the family’s attorney. “A student, a child, is now living with the consequences of a force that was used at where she is supposed to feel safest.”

The family has filed a formal complaint with the City of Charlotte and CMPD, citing that Cathey has a brain bleed and has suffered seizures and loss of hearing since the incident.

The officer involved has been on leave since the incident occurred, but it remains unclear whether the officer is still receiving pay during this period.

