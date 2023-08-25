CMPD officer shoots, kills man in domestic violence call in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shot and killed a suspect while responding to a domestic violence call in north Charlotte Friday morning.

The incident occurred in an apartment on Roundstone Way, located between Reames Road and I-77.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the domestic disturbance call at the 5000 block of Roundstone way when they “feared a threat inside the apartment” and entered, according to CMPD.

Once inside, police say a woman was suffering from multiple stab wounds threatening her life, and one officer fired at the suspect.

The subject was killed at the scene, and the victim was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

All officers remained unharmed.

The suspect’s name has not been released yet.

The officer that fired their service weapon is on paid administrative leave while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Check wsoctv.com for updates.













