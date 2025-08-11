CMPD officers were justified in deadly northeast Charlotte shooting, DA says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were justified in the shooting death of a man who shot them in northeast Charlotte on March 7, the district attorney announced on Monday.

Officers were trying to arrest Reggie Knight, 28, on multiple warrants.

He pulled a gun out of his jeans and shot two officers, which was when they returned fire, killing him.

One officer was shot in the leg. The other hit his belt.

“A police officer, or any other person, is justified in using deadly force if they, in fact, believed that they or another person was in imminent danger of great bodily harm or death from the actions of the person who was shot, and if their belief was reasonable,” the DA stated in his findings.