CMPD opens museum dedicated to agency’s 30-year history

CHARLOTTE — Nearly 30 years ago, Charlotte had two different police agencies.

On Oct.1, 1993, the Charlotte Police Department and the Mecklenburg County Police Department merged to become the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On Tuesday, the department marked the occasion by opening the doors to the CMPD’s Expo and Historical Museum at One Independence Center.

The museum will house artifacts from over three decades of CMPD’s history.

“Thank God for the leadership within our city and our county. This was something that was needed so that we could join forces to better serve our community,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings.

