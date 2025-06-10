CMPD releases video of pursuit before deadly crash in 2022

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released dozens of videos in connection with a deadly crash that happened after a police pursuit in 2022.

It stems from an incident in January 2022 on Statesville Road in north Charlotte. Brittany Webb’s estate filed a lawsuit after she was killed in a crash that was caused by another driver, Bryan Franklin.

Police had been pursuing Franklin after he sped away from officers. He then slammed into the car Webb was riding in. Court documents say Franklin was driving the wrong way down Statesville Avenue.

Webb, a mother of two, died from her injuries a month later.

On Tuesday, CMPD released body-worn camera videos from the officers involved in the pursuit. Police said officers tried to stop Franklin’s Jeep Grand Cherokee for a tinted license plate cover, but he drove away. CMPD said it used traffic cameras to track Franklin’s Jeep after officers lost sight of it. The patrol officers heard about the crash on their radio and activated their sirens to get to the crash scene.

You can see all of the body camera videos shared by CMPD at this link.

Franklin was arrested and sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

CMPD said the Internal Affairs Division did an investigation “to ensure all policies and procedures were followed,” but the department didn’t share the outcome of that investigation on Tuesday.

