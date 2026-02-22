CMPD requests assistance locating found child’s guardians

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents of guardians of a found child.

On Saturday night, around 7 p.m., police found a child near Mt Holly-Huntersville Road and Rozelles Ferry Road.

Police said the male child appears to be between 9 and 12 years old. When he was found, the boy was wearing black Nike shoes, black socks, blue Under Armour sweatpants and a red jacket over a blue hoodie.

The child told police that his name is Bryson Usher Daniel and his birthday may be May 3, but the year is unknown.

He is being placed under Mecklenburg County DSS’s custody, police said.

Anyone with information on the child’s parents or guardians is urged to call 911 immediately.

