CMPD responds to incident at Bojangles near Uptown Saturday

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is working to learn what caused the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to respond to a Bojangles on Saturday night.

MEDIC said one person had non-life-threatening injuries after an incident there.

The Bojangles is on West Trade Street near Uptown.

Channel 9 photographer Tyler Weber noticed investigators focused on a car with its windows appearing to be shot out and officers looking at Nerf toy guns.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Bojangles first ever restaurant reopens, commemorates its Charlotte history)

Bojangles first ever restaurant reopens, commemorates its Charlotte history

©2023 Cox Media Group