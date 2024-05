RALEIGH — Malkhaz Dzhobadze, of Charlotte, took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket Tuesday night and won a $1,159,355 jackpot.

Dzhobadze bought his lucky ticket from the Food Lion on Idlewild Road.

He matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 962,598.

After taxes, Dzhobadze took home $828,943.

