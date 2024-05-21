CMPD says suspected flea market killer is ‘armed and dangerous’

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the suspect accused of killing a flea market vendor on May 1.

First responders were called to Midnight Rodeo on Albemarle Road where they found 51-year-old Shawn Powell had been shot and killed.

His mother said that Powell worked at the flea market often. She said he was a beloved family member who played the roles of a father, a grandfather, and a son.

In a news release shared Tuesday, CMPD said 19-year-old Juan David Rodriguez Garcia is accused of killing Powell. He will be charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police are asking for help finding Garcia, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

