CMPD says suspected flea market killer is ‘armed and dangerous’

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has identified the suspect accused of killing a flea market vendor on May 1.
First responders were called to Midnight Rodeo on Albemarle Road where they found 51-year-old Shawn Powell had been shot and killed.
His mother said that Powell worked at the flea market often. She said he was a beloved family member who played the roles of a father, a grandfather, and a son.
In a news release shared Tuesday, CMPD said 19-year-old Juan David Rodriguez Garcia is accused of killing Powell. He will be charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Police are asking for help finding Garcia, saying he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
