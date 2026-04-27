CMPD searches for missing man diagnosed with dementia

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking for the public’s help to find a 79-year-old missing man.

Henry “Omar” Bess was last seen walking away from his home in the 3800 block of Whitehall Drive in west Charlotte at about 6 a.m. on Monday.

Bess was recently diagnosed with vascular dementia and may be lost or confused.

He stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and is bald with brown eyes.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with “Omar” on it, a navy hoodie, and blue jeans.

Call 911 if you have information.

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