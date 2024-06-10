CMPD searching for missing 18-year-old

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for an 18-year-old who has been reported missing.

Dubai Leroy Litaker was last seen on Monday at approximately 12 p.m.

Family members told police that Litaker walked off from an appointment he was at with his family on Randolph Road.

He was last wearing a navy blue Under Armor t-shirt with a logo, blue jean shorts, and black gym shoes.

Police said Litaker has autism; however, he is verbal.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

