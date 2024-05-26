9-year-old boy reported missing in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Police are asking for help finding a 9-year-old boy reported missing from west Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Sunday morning the were looking for 9-year-old Hunter Murray.

Murray was last seen at his home on Skyview Road, police said.

The boy has a “mild cognitive impairment,” police said. He may be hard of hearing because of it.

Murry walked away from home and was wearing a red long-sleeved shirt, gray sweatpants and gray sneakers. He’s described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and has a thin build.

Anyone who knows where he may be is asked to call 911.

















