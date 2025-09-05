CMPD searching for missing Charlotte man with cognitive, health issues

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Charlotte man.

Police said 65-year-old Joseph Nsiah Bimpeh was reported missing just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Bimpeh was last seen leaving his home on foot near Wicked Oak Lane, police said. He was spotted around 4:50 p.m. Monday near Old Plank Road and Galeburg Street, walking toward Brookshire Boulevard.

He was wearing a white tank top and white shorts. He was carrying a white, blue and yellow robe.

Police said Bimpeh suffers from cognitive and other health issues.

CMPD has asked that anyone who sees Bimpeh or knows his whereabouts call 911 immediately.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Copperhead snake bites child at daycare, 911 not contacted

Copperhead snake bites child at daycare, 911 not contacted

©2025 Cox Media Group