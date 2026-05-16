Cleveland County woman faces dozens of charges following months-long narcotics investigation

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County woman was arrested on a dozen charges after months of investigation, authorities said.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a home in Mooresboro on Thursday. Officials said they had spent months investigating operations at the home on Shady Lane.

Investigators found $1,600 worth of cocaine, $200 worth of marijuana, $300 worth of MDMA, and two firearms.

The woman, Stephanie Walton, was identified as a convicted felon.

She faces 12 charges, including one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, four counts of sell/deliver cocaine, one count of possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, and one count of maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Walton is being held at the Cleveland County Detention Center under no bond.

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