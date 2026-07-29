CMPD seeks tips in May homicide

CHARLOTTE — Homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help in the investigation into the death of 44-year-old James Mathew Rodriguez, which was ruled a homicide on May 26. Officers initially responded to a welfare check at the 900 block of North Poplar Street on May 22.

The investigation began when officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a call for service in the 900 block of North Poplar Street. There, they located Rodriguez lying unresponsive, and the incident was initially classified as a death investigation. Four days later, on May 26, an autopsy report confirmed the manner of death was homicide.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation and Crime Scene Search processed the scene to collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services and the Charlotte Fire Department assisted with the response.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tips can also be submitted through the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or by visiting the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.

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