CMPD: Shooting under investigation in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of South Sharon Amity Road.

According to police, the victim was originally being treated for life-threatening injuries. However, their condition has since been downgraded to non-life-threatening.

CMPD said preliminary information suggests that the victim and suspect knew each other. But the investigation is active and ongoing.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group