North Charlotte road reopened after shooting

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
North Charlotte shooting Scene of shooting in 3000 block of North Tryon Street on Aug. 26, 2025.
CHARLOTTE — Paramedics transported one person to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, MEDIC said.

First responders were called to North Tryon Street between Matheson Avenue and East 36th Street.

North Tryon Street was shutdown at about 1:25 p.m. It is now back open.

The victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

