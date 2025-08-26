North Charlotte road reopened after shooting

CHARLOTTE — Paramedics transported one person to a hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte, MEDIC said.

First responders were called to North Tryon Street between Matheson Avenue and East 36th Street.

North Tryon Street was shutdown at about 1:25 p.m. It is now back open.

>>LINK: Stay updated on live traffic conditions.

The victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian with life-threatening injuries.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

VIDEO: Driver crashes into north Charlotte home