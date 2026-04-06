One dead following house fire in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A man died following a house fire that took place early Sunday morning in Union County.

Deputies told Channel 9 that the fire started shortly after 3 a.m.

When they arrived, they heard a woman calling out for help. The blaze had not spread to her location and they were able to get her out through a window.

Firefighters had to beat back some of the flames before they could rescue a 59-year-old man from the house.

Life-saving measures were started at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The woman was also taken to the hospital, but there is no word on her condition.

According to Jon Williams, the Union County Fire Marshal, the cause of the fire was determined to be discarded smoking materials in the room where the man was located.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss on Easter Sunday,” said Williams. “I’m thankful for the deputies’ quick actions to save one of the occupants. This serves as a solemn reminder of how quickly fires can become life-threatening. We urge all residents to ensure their home has working smoke alarms, ensure cigarettes and smoking materials are fully extinguished, and to practice fire safety year-round.”

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy for our community. We are grateful for the swift actions of our deputies and first responders, but our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.

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