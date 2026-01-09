CMPD trains new recruits in effort to fill vacancies

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is addressing a problem it has been facing for some time by training just over 100 recruits.

Three recruit classes are bringing a potential 105 new officers to the force.

And officers said this could put a dent in the roughly 270 officer vacancies at CMPD. They said this problem isn’t new to the department, and it’s shared by departments across the country.

Officers Dustin Lawrence and Jake Carroll said they are trying to boost recruitment with training that is always evolving and focused on creating the right culture.

“When I think about officers for CMPD, I obviously want those officers with strong integrity and moral character, that strong background and I think the department as well,” Carroll said.

Building that sort of environment is the responsibility of everyone who wears the badge, Lawrence said.

“Chief Patterson has been very clear in her expectations with her officer here, that we are all recruiters regardless of your assignment,” he said.

The process involves an eight-month-long academy including physical training and coursework on things like force, de-escalation, law, and ethics. Recruits must also pass 39 tests before taking the state exam.

