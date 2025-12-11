CMPD Chief Patterson addresses light rail violence, staffing challenges in 1-on-1 interview

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 sat down one-on-one with the new chief of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Thursday.

Chief Estella Patterson discusses many things with our reporter, Glenn Counts.

One of which was the latest stabbing on the Charlotte light rail system. It occurred just months after the murder of Iryna Zarutska.

Patterson told Counts that the police department has been working with CATS security to improve safety.

“We increased the number of officers and our presence there, and then to have an incident, it really does damage,” Patterson acknowledged. “And so knowing that, we’re making sure that we try to fill those gaps, right, so that we don’t have another incident.”

Patterson also discussed the number of challenges she is facing, such as boosting staffing and overall morale.

