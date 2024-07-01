CMPD to visit homes of minors charged in last year’s July 4 chaos in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Uptown leaders are taking action to make sure this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show is safe.

On Monday morning, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings announced the police will be visiting the homes of 30 juveniles who were charged during last year’s fireworks and this past year’s mass shooting and chaos on New Year’s Eve.

Both incidents were in Uptown’s Romare Bearden Park.

Chief Jennings hopes the home visits will send a message that violence and chaos this year will not be tolerated.

“We are visiting their guardians so they understand the consequences with their actions,” Jennings said Monday.

CMPD said nearly 50 people were arrested last Fourth of July after chaos broke out in Romare Bearden Park.

On New Year’s Eve, CMPD says 19-year-old Daevion Crawford shot five people in the park. Police also arrested 11 minors.

