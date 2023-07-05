CMPD: Chaos in Uptown on July 4 was planned; 32 arrested and cited

CHARLOTTE — More than 30 people, including 17 who are under the age of 18, were arrested after chaos broke out during a fireworks show in Uptown on July 4.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, while the fireworks show was happening at Truist Field, a large group began to disrupt the otherwise peaceful event.

Police said 32 people were arrested or cited. 17 were juveniles, the youngest of whom was 13 and oldest was 17. The other 15 people were adults.

CMPD officers seized four firearms in the process.

The charges against the suspects included the following:

Affray

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resisting a public officer

Assault on a government official

Disorderly conduct

Possession of a firearm on city property

Possession of a pyrotechnic

Failure to disperse.

Police said they additionally charged the parent or guardian of 15 of the juveniles. They were charged by citation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said though no one attending the Fourth of July event was hurt, two CMPD officers had minor injuries as a result.

CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the disruption appeared to have been planned.

“That’s not who Charlotte is and that’s not who we represent,” Jennings said.

“I’m proud of the response that we had within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department,” Jennings added.

When asked what he thinks about people who are scared to come into the city for large events, Jennings said his department is working to change that.

“We have a beautiful Uptown area. We have amazing events, and we have thousands of people every single year that come and enjoy festivities that we put on within within our city,” he said. “So I will say that perception is reality, because if they don’t feel safe, then that means they’re not going to take advantage of some of the great events that we do have. We want to try to reverse that in for the majority.”

Jennings also shared a statement on Twitter about the incident.

“In regards to the July 4th disruptions in Uptown last night, CMPD was prepared and properly staffed with numerous assets and personnel dedicated to this event. These men and women performed admirably under sometimes tense and challenging circumstances focusing on safety, de-escalation, and enforcement of the law.”

