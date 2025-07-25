CMPD’s highest-ranking female officer in history, Vicki Foster, dies

CHARLOTTE — Vicki Foster passed away on July 25, surrounded by her family and friends.

Foster served as the highest-ranking female officer with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department before retiring.

Family members said her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched with her heart, her service, and her presence.

Details regarding services and arrangements will be forthcoming.

VIDEO: Charlotte civil rights lawyer James Ferguson II dies at 82, leaving a legacy

Charlotte civil rights lawyer James Ferguson II dies at 82, leaving a legacy

©2025 Cox Media Group