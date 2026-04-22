CMPD’s Operation Queen City Safe promotes public safety across Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it significantly disrupted criminal activity as part of Operation Queen City Safe over the weekend.

Alongside Alcohol Law Enforcement, Mecklenburg County Alcohol Beverage Control, the sheriff’s office and the FBI, CMPD says they advanced public safety by suppressing illegal drug operations, removing firearms from the community and disrupting violent crime in the city.

In the past weekend alone, CMPD conducted 174 traffic stops, issued 31 citations and made 21 arrests.

The department also seized around 613 grams of narcotics, nine firearms and over $5,700 in cash.

©2026 Cox Media Group