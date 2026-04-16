Overall crime trends down in first quarter, homicides increase, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said crime overall is down by 23% in the first quarter of 2026, but homicides have increased.

“Despite our continued focus on violent crime reduction, homicides were up in the first quarter with 22 compared to 16 during the same time period in 2025,” Chief Estella Patterson said Thursday in South End.

Patterson added robberies, aggravated assaults and car thefts also decreased.

She said the department is working hard to tackle violent crime in the city.

“I want you the public to know that we approach this challenge with urgency, with transparency and a commitment to utilize every tool we have in our toolbox to help prevent violence from happening,” Patterson said.

The police chief also highlighted the work of Crimestoppers and community tips, saying they helped with the arrest of a suspect accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in Cotswold.

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