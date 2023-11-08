CMS’ $2.5B bond on track to pass

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ $2.5 billion bond is on track to pass with about 64% in support of the measure.

It's looking good for the CMS bonds. $2.5 billion would be a state record. Yes votes lead by 13,000 through early voting — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) November 8, 2023

It would pay for 30 of the district’s highest-priority projects, according to CMS.

Some existing schools would be replaced.

In other instances, the district wants to build new facilities.

District officials say construction will start on that list next summer.

Mecklenburg County taxpayers would see a tax increase of one cent per $100 of assessed value three different times in the years 2025, 2028, and 2029.

That means if your home’s value at the time is $300,000, you’ll pay $30 more a year.

