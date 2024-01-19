CMS gives hundreds of teachers bonuses they must now pay back

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district accidentally gave recruitment bonuses to 225 high school English teachers, officials announced Friday.

The teachers got the $1,250 bonus on paychecks dated Jan. 12.

Those bonuses were supposed to go to new teachers.

“This was an unfortunate oversight,” the district said in a statement.

“Employees will have the option of repaying the bonus in a lump sum from their February check or may choose a payment plan with deductions over three months,” the district said.

The compensation department found out about the overpayments on Wednesday.

The district apologized for the mix-up.

“We value the work of all CMS employees and sincerely apologize for any distress or inconvenience,” the district stated.

The teachers do get a monthly retention critical shortage differential of $200 a month.

