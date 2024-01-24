CMS approves Narcan on school campuses

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted unanimously to approve Narcan in every school building.

Narcan is a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose.

According to documents from the district, CMS plans to store doses of Narcan in AED cases that will be located in the front office of each school building.

School nurses will be trained on how to use the nasal spray. And if it ever needs to be administered, the district will have protocols for those steps.

